After making its public debut at MWC 2026 earlier this year, HONOR’s upcoming Robot Phone has now been the subject of a fresh leak, revealing what could be its core hardware specifications. The latest information also suggests that the unconventional smartphone could finally make its commercial debut as early as next month in China.

Just to refresh, HONOR showcased the device as a new category of AI-powered smartphone featuring a retractable gimballed camera module. Rather than being positioned as an alternative to handheld cameras from DJI or Insta360, the module is designed to monitor its surroundings and deliver expressive user interactions through AI, which is what earned the phone its “Robot” moniker.

Tipped To Feature Flagship Hardware

According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the HONOR Robot Phone will reportedly feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, while being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. The leak also claims the device will pack a sizeable 7,200mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the camera system is said to consist of a 200MP primary sensor housed within the phone’s signature robotic 4DoF gimbal module, accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and another 50MP telephoto shooter. On the front, the device is tipped to feature a 50MP selfie camera.

All things considered, these rumoured specifications would position the Robot Phone firmly in flagship territory. Whether it’s going to be a one-off product or a mainstay remains to be seen.

Reportedly Launching Next Month

Digital Chat Station also claims that the HONOR Robot Phone is currently slated to launch in August, narrowing down the company’s previously announced second-half 2026 release window. The tipster did not reveal an exact launch date, but if accurate, the announcement could be just weeks away.

As with any leak, these details should be treated with caution until HONOR makes an official announcement. Even so, the reported specifications suggest the company is aiming to back its experimental robotic design with premium hardware, rather than positioning it as a niche concept device.

(Source: Gizmochina)