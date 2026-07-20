Modern gamepads have largely settled into a familiar design, with only a handful of outliers. Most feature the usual array of shoulder, face and directional buttons, along with two analogue sticks. However, Sony could be looking to shake things up, following the publication of a patent that recently surfaced online.

According to the patent filing, Sony is exploring a modular game controller design that allows users to reposition a detachable input module across different parts of the controller. The document was published under the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on 16 July 2026 under the publication number US-20260199776-A1.

Like many modular or configurable devices, the input module attaches to the controller magnetically. In theory, this could finally settle the long-running debate over the best position for the left analogue stick. More interestingly, the patent also notes that the module is not limited to conventional buttons or thumbsticks and could instead be used for features such as a touchscreen or a similar display.

The document goes a step further by suggesting that users could attach modules such as joysticks, keypads, and even cameras to the controller. This would allow them to configure the controller for specific use cases or, as the patent notes, make it more accessible for people with motor impairments or similar conditions.

However, it appears that there are some limits to the controller’s customisability. Based on the patent illustrations, we speculate that users are only able to configure the face inputs, while the shoulder buttons remain fixed in their usual positions.

With all that said, it still largely retains the traditional gamepad form factor that most gamers are already familiar with. So while it is innovative, it did not completely reimagine the controller’s design, unlike some options available online.

Like many patents that have surfaced over the years, there’s no guarantee this concept will ever make it to market. Even so, it offers an interesting glimpse into the kind of ideas Sony is exploring, particularly when it comes to controller customisation and accessibility. Who knows, there’s even a possibility that it could pave the way for future quality-of-life enhancements down the line.

(Source: USTPO [Patent US-20260199776-A1])