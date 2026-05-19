The Sony headphones that it is calling The ColleXion have been making appearances here and there in the form of leaks. But a more recent one sees just about everything you need to know about the brand’s “upmarket” headphones appearing online. This includes more renders, as well as marketing materials for the headphones, as well as specs figures.

Starting with the renders, they give us a better look at The ColleXion, and in what way specifically they differ from the standard WF-1000XM6. The metal reinforcing on the headband was pretty obvious before, but the new renders gives us a better look at a different angle. Though, as reported by HotEUDeals who got the bulk of the leaks from reliable leakster @OnLeaks, the metal hinge yoke is likely a direct response to criticisms of the WF-1000XM5 and its brittle hinge.

Stretching from the bottom to the back of The ColleXion’s ear cups are the power and multifunction buttons, plus a status LED, mic grille and 3.5mm audio jack. Sony has put touch controls toward the back of the cup. Beyond that, both earcups look pretty detail-free – it’s devoid of even the company branding.

Moving on to the marketing materials, these reveal quite a lot of what you can expect from the spec sheet of The ColleXion. There are still some gaps though. For instance, there’s mention of bespoke drivers co-tuned with Battery Studios, Sterling Sound and Coast Mastering, but no measurements of said drivers.

For its mics though, the materials show 12 being used for real-time adaptive noise cancelling, helped by the company’s own QN3 + V3 processors. Then for calls, there are six mics, with AI beamforming to isolate voices from background and wind noises. And then, there’s battery life, with the ColleXion boasting 24 hours of ANC playback, going up to 32 with ANC off. Five minutes of charging would also give the headphones 90 minutes of playback time.

One final detail that’s part of the leaked Sony materials is the carrying case. The leaked materials indicate a purse-style case, with a handle where the headband would be inside. There’s also a slot for the included 1.2m audio cable, should you be old-school like that. For its charging cable, one image comes with the “charging cable not included” fineprint while another shows the set coming with an impractically short one. A final detail is the mention of “magnetic closure” for the case, despite one of the renders showing a retention latch-style locking mechanism.

Either way, it looks like Sony is set to confirm all of these details very soon. As soon as midnight tonight, in fact. On the Sony Corporation YouTube channel, the company has a video scheduled to go live at 9AM PT, 19 May, which translates to midnight of 20 May for us. That’s when we’ll learn more about The ColleXion, and fill in whatever gaps remain, as well as get clarification on some contradictions.

(Source: @OnLeaks via HotEUDeals, Sony / YouTube)