Sony seems intent on taking immersion to another level. The company recently patented a new PlayStation controller with buttons that adapt to the environment during gameplay. To be precise, the buttons alter their stiffness in real time, based on in-game situations experienced by the player.

What this essentially means is that the buttons are able to harden or soften, and even “grip” your fingers, depending on where they are in-game. It’s a somewhat similar idea, if not a feature, to the DualSense controller; it uses adaptive triggers that dynamically alter its physical resistance based on what is happening on screen.

How They (Supposedly) Work

Here’s how the “textured” buttons would work: imagine the player is walking on muddy terrain or climbing a mountain; the “grip” or “mould” effect would work wonders in giving the player an immersive tactile experience. The way this effect is intended to work is that the buttons will soften and mould around the player’s finger, hardening to retain their shape. Another example they will harden when the player steps on hard ground or picks up an object.

A few ideas that Sony has in order to produce this feature are through the use of magnetoviscoelastic elastomer that becomes harder or softer based on the magnetic field strength. A very interesting concept that can be used for a variety of scenarios, I’d say.

Will It Be Produced?

As a reminder, while most ideas get patented, very few make it to production. Sony has patented a variety of ideas over the years, with only a notable few actually becoming real consumer products, such as the adaptive trigger feature itself. So, while these patented ideas sound appealing, there is no guarantee they will become manifest.

Whether or not this will ever make it into production, I believe innovative ideas such as these contribute to the future of games, as developers leverage advanced technology that is ever-storming the modern world today, blurring the lines between playing and living.

(Source: Techspot, Cheat Happens)