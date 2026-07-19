The Google Pixel 10a debuted in February with minimal upgrades from last year’s iteration. Although we still have a long way to go before the Pixel 11a officially launches, leaks have already started emerging. Should these details prove accurate, then the device could come with some considerable improvements.

As per the leaks, which originate from the MysticLeaks Telegram channel, Google will equip the phone with the new Tensor G6 chipset. It’s likely that this won’t be the exact same processor used on the upcoming Pixel 11 lineup, but a slightly downgraded version. Even so, it would still be a major upgrade from the Pixel 10a, which packs the same Tensor G4 chip as the Pixel 9a. Aside from that. The Pixel 11a is also said to feature the new MediaTek M90 modem, plus the Titan M3 security chip. Both of these will be on board the handset’s fancier counterparts too.

Aside from the SoC, the leak offers a few more details on the device. Apparently, the Pixel 11a carries the codename “Formosan” and will feature a 6.3-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,424 pixel resolution. Moreover, this panel will reportedly come with a 60-120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a slight increase in brightness to 2,250 nits HDR and 3,350 nits peak.

As for the battery, the phone is said to offer a minimum capacity of 4,870mAh. While this sounds like a significant downgrade from the current model’s 5,100mAh battery, it’s worth pointing out that minimum capacity is not the same as typical capacity. The latter is what’s usually advertised to consumers. Based on the information shared by the leakster, it’s likely that the Pixel 11a will retain the 5,100mAh battery. At worst, it could get knocked down to 5,000mAh.

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Other rumoured specifications include 8GB of RAM and a new front camera. At the moment, there seems to be no information on this camera beyond its supposed codename, “dokkaebi”. Finally, the leak mentioned the possible colourways, which include black, green, purple, and silver.

Of course, these are still rumours at this point, so it’s best to take the information here with a grain of salt. The Pixel 11a won’t be debuting alongside the main Pixel 11 family next month, but will likely launch early next year. We can probably expect it to arrive sometime in March 2027.

(Source: MysticLeaks via Telegram)