[UPDATE: 19 Feb 2026 – 13:58pm] Google has confirmed that the Pixel 10a will be available in Malaysia starting 5 March 2026. The 128GB configuration is priced at RM2,299, while the 256GB version is RM2,799. As mentioned in the original story below, the phone will be available via the Google Store and major carriers including CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Senheng/senQ, Urban Republic, TMT.

[Original Story: 19 Feb 2026 – 9:24pm]

After much leaks, Google has finally unveiled the Pixel 10a. At first glance, it’s a device that feels very familiar. In fact, much of what defines the new model has already been seen on its predecessor, the Pixel 9a, with only a handful of modest upgrades and tweaks separating the two.

Deja Vu

Under the hood, the Pixel 10a runs on the same Tensor G4 chipset, built on Samsung’s 4nm process. Memory and storage configurations also remain unchanged, with 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of storage. In practical terms, performance is expected to mirror last year’s model almost exactly, making this more of a refresh than a generational leap.

Similarly, the Pixel 10a retains its 6.3-inch Actua display, now with a slightly higher peak brightness of 3,000 nits compared to 2,700 nits previously. It also keeps the same 48MP main and 13MP ultra-wide camera setup, while the battery capacity stays at 5,100mAh.

Even the overall design remains nearly identical, including the almost flush camera island that continues to stand out in a market dominated by large camera bumps. Durability is also unchanged, with the Pixel 10a carrying over its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

What Sets It Apart From The Pixel 9a

There are some notable upgrades, at least. The display now uses Gorilla Glass 7i, offering improved durability over the older Gorilla Glass 3. Charging speeds have also been bumped up, with wired charging now reaching 30W (up from 23W) and wireless charging increasing slightly to 10W.

Where the Pixel 10a does differentiate itself more clearly is in sustainability. Google touts that the phone is the first a-series device to incorporate recycled cobalt, copper, gold, and tungsten, making up at least 36% of the phone by weight. Meanwhile, its aluminium frame uses 100% recycled material, while the back panel is made from 81% recycled plastic.

On the software front, the phone ships with Android 16 and will receive seven years of updates, including regular Pixel Drops. Much of its value proposition leans on software features powered by Google’s Gemini AI, such as Gemini Live for voice-based interactions, Camera Coach for guided photography tips, and tools like Auto Best Take and Add Me for improved group shots. However, one omission worth noting is the lack of Pixelsnap support, which is available on other Pixel 10 series models.

The Pixel 10a comes in four colour options: Fog, Obsidian, Berry, and Lavender. While Fog replaces the Porcelain finish from before, the overall colour palette remains broadly similar to last year’s lineup.

Pricing And Availability

In the US, the Pixel 10a starts at US$500 (~RM1,957) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. According to Google Malaysia’s website, the device is expected to arrive locally in March, although official pricing has yet to be announced. Once available, it will be sold through CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Senheng/senQ, Urban Republic, TMT, and the official Pixel store on Shopee.

(Source: Google Malaysia website [1] [2])