Huawei launched the Mate XT as the world’s first tri-fold smartphone back in 2024. Then, the company released the Mate XTs in China as a follow-up of sorts. Now, rumours suggest that a true successor to the brand’s original triple-panel foldable is on the way, and it may get a complete makeover. Apparently, the Mate XT2 will feature a new folding mechanism.

Prominent leakster Ice Universe recently took to X to share patent images of what could be the new design. Based on these images, it seems that the Mate XT2 will ditch the Z-shaped folding mechanism used on the preceding models.

Instead, it will adopt an inward-folding design. This would keep the flexible display protected when the device is in its folded state, rather than leaving a part of it exposed to the elements. An inward-folding design also necessitates a cover screen, which is depicted in the patent images.

Some may notice that the change would make the Mate XT2 quite similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold. That said, there are a few notable differences. Huawei’s take on the form factor positions the camera module on the middle panel. Aside from that, the right panel houses the outer display. The folding order is also flipped when compared to the Samsung foldable.

Of course, it is worth reiterating that patents don’t always translate to finished products. With this in mind, tipster Fixed Focus Digital has claimed that the patent, which is apparently from 2023, does not reflect the actual design. According to the Weibo leakster, the only true detail is the folding mechanism. Meanwhile, the camera deco will supposedly have a square shape.

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As for any other details on the Mate XT2, previous reports suggested that it will feature a Kirin 9050 Pro chipset and a battery with a capacity of over 6,000mAh. For imaging, the foldable is said to equip a triple camera setup on the rear. Specifically, it will reportedly come with a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 40MP ultra-wide sensor.

It should go without saying that these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, since the information doesn’t originate from an official source. Huawei is expected to announce the new device sometime in October, so we will have to wait and see if the rumours are true.

(Source: Ice Universe via X, Fixed Focus Digital via Weibo)