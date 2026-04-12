Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is expected to finally make its debut this year with a wide form factor. However, the supposed iPhone Fold (or iPhone Ultra, as some leaks claim) won’t be the only wide foldable to launch this year. Aside from Samsung, Huawei is reportedly looking to release its own take on the device, called the Pura X Max. What’s more, the Chinese phone maker may actually beat these two companies to the punch.

Recently, Huawei began teasing a launch event in China. This event, which will take place on 20 April 2026, will mark the debut of its Pura 90 lineup. However, in addition to these smartphones, the Pura X Max may be taking the stage on this day. As its name suggests, it is the successor to the Pura X. Worth noting that the original Pura X is a flip-style device, however.

In any case, leakster Fixed Focus Digital has shared images depicting the upcoming smartphone. Based on these images, the foldable will have a similar design to the Apple foldable iPhone. As for the specifics on the device, leaks claim that it will feature a 7.69-inch WQHD+ main screen. Meanwhile, the cover display will reportedly use a 5.5-inch panel. Like the previous model, this new device will feature a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Internally, the Pura X Max is expected to pack the Kirin 9030 chip. This processor, which reportedly features a new 9-core architecture, will also be on board the Pura 90 lineup. Other than that, the foldable will also allegedly feature Huawei’s Red Maple Quad Camera system, with an emphasis on improvements to the telephoto lens.

For now, there is no word on whether the Huawei Pura X Max will be making its way outside of China. On one hand, the Pura X remained exclusive to the company’s home market. However, Huawei could be looking to compete with the likes of Samsung and Apple. The latter is entering the foldable space with a more unorthodox concept, which may appeal to some users even if it’s not exactly a novel idea.

(Source: Digital Chat Station, Fixed focus Digital via Gizmochina)