In conjunction with the launch of the Pura 90s Series in Malaysia, Huawei also officially announced the MatePad Air 2026. There’s just one problem, though: although officially announced, Huawei didn’t actually provide local pricing for it.

Equally as puzzling is Huawei’s cryptic presentation about the tablet’s internal specifications. So far, what is known is that the new MatePad Air houses a 10,100mAh battery that supports 66Wh fast charging, which the brand says is sufficient for up to eight hours of online web meetings or 10 hours of continuous video playback. To be fair, that’s not quite as impressive, especially when you consider that there are other tablets in the market that boast battery life that far exceeds those numbers.

As for the chipset, a quick check up online points to it using a Kirin chipset and more specifically, a Kirin T93C. Accompanying that is up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Then there’s the display. We’re looking at a 12-inch OLED PaperMatte panel, with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a resolution of 2880 x 1840 pixels, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

Finally, there’s the pricing, which again doesn’t include a local price tag for it. Globally, and for the European side, the new MatePad Air starts from €849 (~RM3,948) for the non-PaperMatte variant with a keyboard. For the PaperMatte Edition, pricing starts at €899 (~RM4,180), and that gets you an 8GB+256GB model with a keyboard cover and an M Pencil Pro. For €999 (~RM4,650), consumers will get the 12GB+256GB variant with the keyboard cover, but with no pencil.

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We’ve reached out to the local Huawei representative about local pricing and availability, but as you’d expect, they were being purposely vague about the details. That said, the one detail that they let slip was that the MatePad Air would be getting a local launch next week, but fell short of mentioning when exactly that is. So, we’ll just have to wait until then to find out more details.