OpenAI has been angling to launch hardware products for quite a while now. Although the AI firm has been pretty cagey about what exactly it is working on, there has been no shortage of rumours regarding the company’s plans. Previous leaks have pointed to a screenless device as the first product, and now, a new Bloomberg report has offered more details on it.

Apparently, this mysterious OpenAI device will be a movable smart speaker. Citing “people familiar with the matter”, the report claimed that the device will serve as a humanlike AI companion that lives in the home. This product, which is still under development, will reportedly be capable of controlling smart home appliances, playing media, answering questions, and responding to messages. Of course, it will also leverage ChatGPT’s broader capabilities.

In addition to this, the report stated that the device will be equipped with a camera and other sensors. These will help it understand its surroundings. Furthermore, it will access personal information like emails to learn more about its owner. Essentially, the idea here is for the machine to become more personalised over time, allowing it to anticipate the user’s needs and proactively offer information.

Other supposed elements include mechanical parts, which will make the speaker feel more alive. While the report did not offer any specifics on this, it’s unclear whether these moving parts are for mobility purposes. It seems that the user will have to carry the device from one room to another, though. At the very least, it sounds like OpenAI is designing the product with portability in mind, as it will feature a rechargeable battery. Meanwhile, its voice features will leverage the newly launched GPT-Live, which promises seamless conversations that feel more real and lifelike.

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As to when the device will launch, OpenAI is aiming for an announcement sometime later this year. However, the company may only release the product in 2027. Of course, these plans are subject to change, given the fact that Apple is dragging OpenAI to court for allegedly stealing trade secrets. This lawsuit could affect the launch timeline, as the bitten fruit brand is seeking an injunction on the AI company’s hardware.

So far, OpenAI has responded with a statement saying that it had no interest in other companies’ trade secrets. Beyond that, the startup seems to believe that its upcoming product differs significantly from what Apple currently offers on the market. Whether this proves true remains to be seen. Smart speakers aren’t exactly a novel concept, after all.

In any case, the company seems intent on its move into the hardware space. Aside from the speaker, it reportedly has quite a few devices on the docket, including wearables and a possible smartphone replacement.

(Source: Bloomberg)