OpenAI is predominantly known for its AI offerings, particularly its ChatGPT chatbot. However, the company has been looking to diversify its portfolio with different types of hardware. Now, a recent report indicates that a smartphone may also be in the works, although it likely won’t materialise for a couple of years.

This information comes from an X post by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In this post, the analyst disclosed that the company is teaming up with MediaTek and Qualcomm to create smartphone processors, with Luxshare serving as “the exclusive system co-design and manufacturing partner”. Apparently, mass production is set to begin in 2028.

Yet another platform for AI

Given that this is OpenAI we’re talking about, AI integration will very likely be at the heart of this project. Unlike the conventional app-based experience, the smartphone will prioritise interactions with an AI agent to perform tasks.

According to Kuo, the company may be looking to control both hardware and software to deliver a comprehensive AI agent service. The company might include subscriptions with the device and work with developers for a new AI agent ecosystem.

As such, the smartphone chip will need to be suited for AI capabilities. Among the key processor design considerations include power consumption, memory hierarchy management, and basic small-model execution. Meanwhile, more complex tasks will be handled by cloud AI. Regardless, the idea is for a phone that can continuously understand the user’s context.

With all this in mind, the specific chipset features have yet to be finalised. Apparently, details like specifications and suppliers will be confirmed in late 2026 or Q1 next year.

Other hardware in the works

Of course, this is not the only device in development. Based on previous reports, the company has been working on an array of products, including an audio wearable codenamed “Sweetpea”. It is said to feature pill-shaped modules that sit behind the user’s ears.

Beyond that, there is a screen-less device internally known as “Gumdrop”, which is supposedly a pen-shaped wearable. Thrown into the pile of projects are a smart speaker, a pair of smart glasses, and even a smart lamp. The speaker is expected to launch in 2027, while the rest are slated for the following year.

(Source: Ming-Chi Kuo via X)