Beyond the upcoming refresh for the Studio Display, it looks like Apple also has other refreshes in queue. Macworld reports that an unreleased iOS 26 build has references to a new HomePod mini, as well as features of the AirTag that has not been announced.

For the former, the report says that the new HomePod mini is identified by the codename B252. That being said, it is claimed that it appears to simply be an incremental upgrade. What exactly the upgrade is remains unclear, though the report speculates that it would sport Apple’s S10 chip.

Moving on to the AirTag, this is claimed to have an improved pairing process, more detailed battery level reporting, and enhanced Precision Finding. This one may be aided by the inclusion of an upgraded ultra-wideband chip. The report also says that Apple is working on what is called “Improved Moving”. Or letting users find the precise location of the AirTag even when it’s moving about.

Worth noting to some degree is that these features are tagged as 2025AirTag, according to the report. This suggests that the AirTag refresh may have been meant for a release this year before getting pushed back. But considering these are found within the code on an unreleased version of iOS 26, chances are these will be announced before iOS 27 next year.

(Source: Macworld)