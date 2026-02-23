The first rumours of OpenAI working with LoveFrom, the design company co-founded by former Apple designer Jony Ive, sprouted back in April 2024. Since then, there have been various related rumours, from their form factors to their codenames. More recently, reports indicate that the company is releasing more than just a couple of products. In fact, three more have emerged – a smart speaker, a pair of smart glasses, and even a smart lamp.

Citing The Information, The Verge reports that the first OpenAI hardware release will be a smart speaker with a camera. The report also includes a potential price range of between US$200 (~RM778) and US$300 (~RM1,167). It can do things like recognise “items on a nearby table or conversations people are having in the vicinity”. The camera also allows it to do purchase authentication duty, with comparisons to Apple’s Face ID being made. Naturally, there’s ChatGPT integration for the above functions.

Of the three, the smart speaker is claimed to be the first to hit shelves. But being the first doesn’t specifically mean soon, as it is only expected to be out in 2027 at the earliest. Next in line is seemingly the smart glasses, but it won’t be hitting mass production until 2028. The smart lamp looks to be lumped into a wider category of prototype gadgets by OpenAI. And it’s “unclear” if these will ultimately get released.

Comparing these to the other devices previously rumoured, the pen – or indeed pin – that’s codenamed Gumdrop was previously rumoured to be released sometime this year. As for the audio wearable called Sweetpea, this doesn’t have a specific window attached. Though 2028 was mentioned in relation to it.

(Source: The Information via The Verge)