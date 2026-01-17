OpenAI is largely known for ChatGPT, but it is no secret that the AI startup has been looking to get into hardware as well. A while back, the company teamed up with former Apple designer Jony Ive to develop a range of AI-driven devices, including one without a screen.

Now, recent leaks have offered some insight on what one of these products may be. Codenamed “Sweetpea”, the device is allegedly an audio-focused wearable positioned as a competitor to the Apple AirPods.

So, is it just earbuds then?

Well, not exactly. Or at least, Sweetpea will not look like your standard set of earphones. According to an X post by leakster Smart Pikachu, the device will feature a “unique” design that has never been seen before. It will reportedly feature a metal main unit that is shaped like an eggstone.

Inside this unit are pill-shaped modules, which will sit behind the wearer’s ears. How they will remain in that position without falling off remains a mystery, as the leak does not seem to mention any attachment mechanism. Regardless, it seems that Sweetpea is meant to be something more than just an unconventional pair of wireless earbuds.

A premium AI platform

Under the hood, the device will reportedly pack a 2nm smartphone-grade processor. Apparently, Exynos is the “most favoured” option here. Beyond that, Sweetpea will use a custom chip, which will allow it to “replace iPhone actions by commanding Siri”. The leakster did not elaborate on this, but it seems like the device is shaping up to be an always-on platform for AI, likely ChatGPT.

Other details may include an ultrasonic transmitter, which is depicted in an attached image. The leakster also clarified that the device will not rely on bone conduction to produce sound. Or at least, there is no plan for it at the moment.

no bone conduct planned at this time — 智慧皮卡丘 Smart Pikachu (Weibo) (@zhihuipikachu) January 12, 2026

Aside from that, the X post noted that the bill of materials may end up being very high. This is apparently because the price of the components is closer to that of a smartphone. However, its functions are supposedly stronger.

What’s more, it seems that Sweetpea is currently the top priority of the design team. The device is expected to launch sometime around September, with an estimated first-year production volume of 40-50 million units.

Other creations in the pipeline

As stated earlier, Sweetpea is not the only item on the list. OpenAI and Jony Ive are working on quite a few other things. While details on these other products are still scarce, the leak suggests that some items up for consideration are a “home style device” and pen. Furthermore, Foxconn is reportedly involved in manufacturing these devices. Apparently, the company has been told to prepare for a total of five devices by the end of 2028.

Of course, 2028 is still a long way from now, but debuting unorthodox designs certainly comes with its risks. Take the Humane AI Pin, for instance. Designed as an AI-based smartphone alternative, it failed to live up to its hype and met its end.

That said, it’s too early to say for sure whether Sweetpea will follow the same trajectory. It’s also worth remembering that leaks are far from official confirmation, and plans could change along the way. So, it’s best to wait and see how it all pans out.

(Source: Smart Pikachu via X)