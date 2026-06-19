Sennheiser is expanding its lineup of wireless earbuds with the Accentum Clip. As one could probably guess by the name, the new audio device features an open-ear clip-on design, much like a few other products launched in recent memory. This form factor allows wearers to maintain situational awareness at all times.

Each bud weighs roughly 6.8g and features a flexible silicone bridge for a secure fit. Aside from that, the device comes with textured touch controls for managing playback, volume, and calls. Rounding things off is an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, so the TWS earbuds remain usable during rainy days and intense workout sessions.

As for its audio features, Sennheiser has equipped the Accentum Clip with 12mm dynamic drivers for a clear sound with punchy bass and smooth treble. Meanwhile, a Dynamic EQ adjusts the tuning as the playback volume changes to maintain audio quality.

Additionally, the device’s speaker geometry and built-in dampener serve to mitigate sound leakage. The buds also support SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs. Of course, the buds pair with a dedicated app that offers a 5-band EQ and shareable presets, among other features.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that these buds do not feature ANC. That said, they do come with noise reduction for clear calls. This is handled through a dual-microphone system paired with AI algorithms.

For connectivity, the Accentum Clip supports Bluetooth 6.0 and Google Fast Pair. Additionally, users can connect the buds to two devices at the same time. Each bud can also be used independently.

On the subject of battery life, the earbuds can offer up to nine hours of playback on a single charge. With the case, that gets stretched to a maximum of 36 hours. What’s more, a ten-minute charge over a USB-C cable can provide two hours of use.

The Sennheiser Accentum Clip comes in Black and Cream colourways. The buds will first be available in Canada from 23 July 2026 with a CA$269.95 (~RM787) price tag. For now, the brand has yet to disclose details on local availability.

(Source: Sennheiser press release)