There’s a good chance that any plans NVIDIA allegedly had for the GeForce RTX 5050 are now suspended in limbo. Sources close to leakster site Videocardz say that AIB partners aren’t even able to provide any new details, as the GPU brand has seemingly ghosted them.

As a quick primer, rumours of an RTX 5050 9GB first came about in March. At the time, it was believed that NVIDIA was already working on said entry-level GPU, with the possibility of it announcing said card at its Computex 2026 keynote.

Well, Computex 2026 has come and gone, and the only big news to come out of NVIDIA’s keynote, frankly, was the announcement of the RTX Spark, the brand’s very own ARM-based chipset, which will ship out in laptops and some other mini PC form factors. But, no RTX 5050.

According to MEGASizeGPU, who was technically the original source of the RTX 5050 rumours, NVIDIA has either cancelled, permanently delayed, or abandoned any musings of the slightly beefed-up entry-level GPU. That, and it’s also possibly because the company just re-released the RTX 3060 back into the market, and at a higher price tag than before.

Speaking of 9G, whatever happened to the 9G 5050 SKU? Imagine how hilarious it'd be if NVIDIA released it as a 5050 SUPER lmao. — Sebastian Castellanos (@Sebasti66855537) June 26, 2026

The RTX 5050 9GB was supposed to ship out with 9GB GDDR7 RAM and a 96-bit memory bus, hence its namesake. The reason for the single gigabyte increase of VRAM was rumoured to be due to the memory chips NVIDIA presumably planned for it. Instead of 2GB module, the company had reportedly gotten its hands on the new 3GB modules. Mind you, these modules are also believed to be the same ones used in manufacturing the more powerful RTX 5080 Super and RTX 5070 Super GPUs. That is, of course, assuming that said GPUs are still in the pipelines.

With that said, we are unfortunately going to have to play this by ear. We’ll let you know if anything else comes up.

(Source: Videocardz [1] [2])