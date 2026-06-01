Here at NVIDIA’s annual keynote before Computex 2026 kicks off, the company’s CEO, Jensen Huang, officially pulled back the veil from its long-rumoured, home grown chipset, among other announcements. It’s called the RTX Spark, and it is made in collaboration with Microsoft.

To be clear, the RTX Spark isn’t just a CPU, but a full System-on-Chip (SoC), and per Huang’s words, is part of his company’s reinvention of a PC and laptop. To put it in another way, it’s the GPU brand’s very own, very first APU, and it’s not a stretch to say that it’s a direct competitor to AMD, let alone Intel.

I’m just going to floor it with the specs here: While it was made in collaboration with Microsoft, the RTX Spark was physically built in partnership with MediaTek. Specs-wise, the SoC is made up of the 20 Grace CPU cores; 6,144 Blackwell RTX GPU cores, and 5th generation Tensor Cores, and 128GB of Unified Memory.

NVIDIA says that the chipset outputs 1 Petaflop of FP4 performance, thanks to each component being connected via its own NVLink-C2C interconnect link. And yes, it is most definitely confirmed to be an ARM-based chip.

While Huang was hyping up AI with the RTX Spark, he did make it clear that the chipset was most definitely capable of the one element that is associated with it: gaming. As a form of proof, he also showed off a bunch of laptops powered by the RTX Spark, two of which were running IO Interactive’s recently launched 007: First Light, and Forza Horizon 6.

NVIDIA claims that its chipset is capable of running these games at resolutions of QHD (2,560 x 1440) with average frames above 100 fps. However, the one thing that wasn’t mentioned was what kind of settings were turned on. At this stage, I’m assuming these graphics presets are most likely going to be higher than what AMD’s own Strix Halo series is capable of, but that’ll have to wait until I get my hands on a unit to see.

Of course, I won’t have to wait too long (hopefully). It’s Computex 2026, and given the partners’ brands, there are sure to be laptops powered by the RTX Spark on display at their respective booths. Stay tuned for that.