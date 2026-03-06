The GeForce RTX 5050 made its debut back in July last year, and while we never got to review a unit, it’s now being rumoured that NVIDIA is planning to release a new version of the card with more graphics memory. And when we say “more”, we mean just one extra Gigabyte, bringing the total amount to 9GB.

Rumours about an RTX 5050 9GB came to light via MegasizeGPU, with their post on X. They claim that the new RTX 5050 will have 9GB GDDR7 RAM and a 96-bit memory bus, the latter bit sounding a bit interesting.

As a quick primer, the current iteration of the RTX 5050 comes with 8GB GDDR6, a 128-bit memory bus, and a base and boost clock of 2,317MHz and 2,572MHz, respectively.

Why Is This Interesting?

The choice of the new amount of graphics memory is interesting, to say the least. As pointed out by Taiwanese tech outlet, BenchLife, it’s likely that the new RTX 5050 is using the long-rumoured 3GB GDDR7 modules. The rumour mill has been churning out nuggets of this news for close to a year. Originally, it was rumoured that NVIDIA would launch its RTX 50 Super series with more graphics memory, and more specifically, they would use the new 3GB memory module. For example, the RTX 5070 Ti Super and RTX 5080 Super would both get 24GB GDDR7, while the RTX 5070 Super would get 18GB GDDR7.

NV knows they can give you a 5050/5060 128-bit 12G with the new 3G GDDR7 dies. But no, you got a 5050 9G💀 — MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) March 4, 2026

“It was previously rumoured that 3GB of GDDR7 chips would be used in the GeForce RTX 50 series, but the reality is somewhat different from the previous rumours, because the product that was supposed to use 3GB of GDDR7 chips is the GeForce RTX 5050. In NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPU architecture, the GeForce RTX 5050 is the only product that uses GDDR6 memory chips. However, it is now confirmed that we can see NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 with GDDR7 chips around Computex 2026. The main reason for this is, of course, the supply and demand of GDDR6. Of course, this does not mean that it will be upgraded from 8GB to 12GB of GDDR7.”

Of course, then, the memory chip shortage hit, leading to skyrocketing prices, which in turn has led to a “desperate times, desperate measures” situation, with people actually stealing specific components, instead of whole systems. In NVIDIA’s case, any plans it had for releasing the RTX 50 Super series this year were thrown out the window, allegedly.

Benchlife says that this has been confirmed but, as always, until we see the official launch of the RTX 5050 9GB, which again, is expected to occur at Computex 2026, it’s best to treat this bit of news with the usual dosing of MSG.

(Source: Benchlife, X, Videocardz)