Samsung launched the previous generation Galaxy Buds3 series with the foldables last year. This time around, the South Korean tech giant decided that the Galaxy Buds4 series will join the Galaxy S26 line. And while the buds retain the stem, the case has gone back to the old square-ish shape. As before, the base and Pro models are differentiated by the presence or absence of the earbud tip.

While you’d expect improvements with every sequel, we start with what has stayed the same. The Samsung Galaxy Buds4 has a battery life of 5 hours with ANC and 6 hours without. With the case, these go up to 24 and 30 hours respectively. For the Pro, the buds themselves can last 6 hours with ANC and 7 hours without. The case bumps these figures up to 26 and 30 hours respectively.

I mentioned ANC, so its clear that it’s tech that both the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro have. But as you’d expect from the Pro model, it gets additional features to go with it. These are simply summed up as Voice and Siren Detect, which bumps up the volume of ambient noise when either is detected. Helping with the ambient mode for both are three microphones. But the additional features with the Pro model means two of them are noted as having High Signal-to-Noise Ratio (HSNR).

Pro Gets Woofer And Tweeter Combo

Things get a bit weird when it comes to their drivers. From the spec sheet the company provided, the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 has a 1-way 11mm diameter 3.8mm thickness driver. The Pro, on the other hand, has a 2-way, 11mm diameter 3.5mm thickness woofer, and a 5.5 x 3.5 0.9 mm tweeter.

Then on the software side of things, the company claims that both are capable of 24bit HiFi, provided they are connected to a Samsung Galaxy device with OneUI 4 or higher. There’s also what’s called “Ultra High Quality” audio, which is 24bit / 96kHz, but this is only for more recent devices. More specifically, Galaxy S23 series or newer, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 or newer, as well as the Tab S9. An additional requirement is them running OneUI 6.1.1 or newer.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro are available for pre-order, with general availability starting on 11 March instead. The former is priced at RM699, while the latter will cost RM999 instead. Both come in the standard black and white colourways, but the Pro features an online-exclusive Pink Gold colourway. If you buy either of it with select models of Galaxy S or Z series phones, you can get them at a 10% discount. This promo is valid until 31 May.