U Mobile has announced that it has completed the migration of all its customers to its own nationwide ULTRA5G network, following the end of its wholesale access agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) on 1 July 2026. The milestone means the company is now delivering 5G services entirely through its own infrastructure, marking a major step in Malaysia’s dual 5G network era.

According to the telco, the transition was carried out progressively to ensure uninterrupted service, with all subscribers now connected to the ULTRA5G network.

U Mobile’s Latest Milestone

U Mobile’s own 5G deployment began after the company was selected by the Malaysian government in March 2025 as the country’s second 5G network operator, ending DNB’s position as the sole nationwide 5G infrastructure provider. The company says it has since achieved more than 85% Coverage of Populated Areas (CoPA) after starting its rollout in July 2025. It also noted that the achievement earned it recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for the country’s fastest 5G network rollout.

Apart from outdoor coverage, U Mobile has also expanded its in-building coverage (IBC) footprint. The telco currently operates more than 190 IBC sites across Malaysia, covering locations such as transport hubs, shopping malls, commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, hotels, offices, government buildings, and enterprise premises. It plans to increase that figure to more than 600 sites in the future.

Earlier this year, the company had extended its ULTRA5G network to major transport hubs nationwide. These include airports, railway stations, and bus terminals, as part of its ongoing indoor coverage expansion.

New Network Enables More Differentiated Services

With the migration complete, U Mobile says it now has full control over its network. This allows it to introduce new services built on its 5G Standalone (5G SA) infrastructure.

Among the capabilities highlighted by the company are network prioritisation during periods of congestion for eligible users, reserved network resources for enhanced performance, built-in security features, and additional services that will leverage its standalone network architecture in the future. The telco has already begun introducing products that make use of these capabilities through its recently launched ULTRA5G plans.

Recap Of Recent Developments

To support the continued expansion of its network, U Mobile recently secured RM4.3 billion in syndicated financing from a consortium of local and international financial institutions. Although it has exited DNB’s wholesale arrangement, U Mobile continues to expand its own wholesale business.

Earlier this year, the company signed a three-year wholesale agreement with Telekom Malaysia (TM), while also growing its list of mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partners. Following the appointment of Eastel as its first wholesale partner last year, U Mobile recently added Vibe Mobile to its growing MVNO portfolio.

With the migration now complete, U Mobile says it will continue expanding its network coverage, and improving service quality on top of its ULTRA5G infrastructure. It also said new products and services are expected to be introduced in the near future.

(Source: U Mobile press release)