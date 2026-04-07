U Mobile has officially unveiled its refreshed ULTRA5G plans today, marking a significant update to its postpaid and prepaid offerings under the new “ULTRA” branding. The launch also comes with a network milestone, with the telco announcing that its ULTRA5G network has achieved 82.9% population coverage ahead of schedule, positioning it as Malaysia’s second 5G network alongside Digital Nasional Berhad.

ULTRA5G Priority Pass And Other New Add-Ons

A key highlight of the new lineup is the introduction of ULTRA5G Priority Pass and ULTRA Security Pro optional add-ons, both of which are bundled into selected plans for limited use and are then charged a monthly fee. These additions aim to improve network reliability and provide an extra layer of digital protection for users.

For context, ULTRA5G Priority Pass is an on-demand 5G network slicing add-on designed to provide faster and more reliable connectivity during congested periods. It costs RM5 for 3 hours or RM2 per hour, although U Mobile is bundling a limited number of passes monthly depending on the subscribed plan. The feature requires a compatible 5G SA smartphone and works exclusively on the ULTRA5G network.

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ULTRA Security Pro, on the other hand, includes identity and personal data monitoring, account breach alerts, AI-powered device protection against malware and phishing, as well as cyber insurance coverage of up to RM500 per year. However, this add-on will only be available to applicable plans and users starting 14 April 2026.

Last but not least, there’s also the new ULTRA WatchShare, a smartwatch connectivity add-on priced at RM18 per month. It allows users to share their primary number and data allocation with supported devices, with a six-month free subscription offered to eligible customers pairing compatible smartwatches.

Updated ULTRA5G Postpaid Plans

The telco’s base postpaid plan has now been replaced with newer ULTRA options, starting with ULTRA Postpaid 45 that’s priced at RM45 per month. It offers 500GB of data with hotspot support and unlimited calls, representing an upgrade in data allocation compared to its predecessor.

Moving up, ULTRA Postpaid 68 provides 1000GB of data, unlimited calls, and adds 15GB of roaming data along with free incoming calls from Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand. At the top end, ULTRA Global 98 retains its 1000GB data quota, hotspot access, and unlimited calls, while extending roaming benefits with 15GB of data and free incoming calls across more than 60 countries.

All ULTRA postpaid plans also come with complimentary ULTRA WatchShare access for six months and a three-month trial of ULTRA Security Pro, alongside bundled ULTRA5G Priority Passes ranging from one to three per month depending on the tier.

For families, ULTRA Family 128 continues to offer 1000GB of shared data across four lines, along with unlimited calls and 15GB of roaming data usable in over 60 countries, now under the refreshed branding. The plan remains largely unchanged apart from the naming update.

New ULTRA Prepaid Plans With Unlimited Speed

On the prepaid side, U Mobile has overhauled its structure by removing speed caps and legacy restrictions, replacing them with “unlimited speed” plans. Weekly options start from RM12 for 10GB, while RM15 gets users 20GB, both valid for seven days with hotspot usage tied to quota.

Monthly prepaid plans begin with ULTRA Prepaid 28, offering 50GB of data, 5GB hotspot quota, and unlimited calls. Higher tiers include ULTRA Prepaid 38 with 250GB and ULTRA Prepaid 50 with 500GB, both maintaining unlimited speed and calls, while the latter also includes two complimentary ULTRA5G Priority Passes.

A 7-day trial plan is also available for new users at only RM10. This includes 20GB quota, unlimited calls, and hotspot access, giving newcomers a way to test the network without long-term commitment.

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Sabah And Sarawak Exclusive Plans

U Mobile has also introduced exclusive Sabah and Sarawak-focused plans. Notably, the Borneo postpaid options are the only plans in the refreshed lineup to provide fully unlimited data quotas.

The offerings include ULTRA Postpaid Borneo 38 and 68, which stand out by offering unlimited data, speed, and hotspot usage, along with roaming data for neighbouring countries and bundled Priority Passes. On the prepaid side, ULTRA Prepaid Borneo offers a combined 2,000GB 5G quota and 200GB 4G quota with unlimited speed, hotspot, and calls for RM20 over 30 days.

What About Broadband?

Unfortunately, U Mobile did not announce any refresh to its existing broadband plans for consumers, especially the wireless options. It is unclear whether the telco has any plans to introduce its ULTRA5G connectivity to this segment at this time.