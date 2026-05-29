If you’ve come across any telco ads lately, you’ve probably noticed a common trend: many of them claim to offer the fastest connection speeds in the country. But more often than not, those claims feel like standard marketing speak, especially when there’s little data to back them up. That said, U Mobile may actually have the numbers to support its case.

In a recent report, Opensignal concluded that U Mobile is pulling ahead of its competitors in terms of overall network performance. According to the findings, while other local telcos continue to perform well outdoors, maintaining that same level of connectivity indoors remains a challenge. U Mobile, on the other hand, appears to have gained an edge thanks in part to ULTRA5G’s focus on reliability and indoor coverage, alongside speed.

What Sets U Mobile Apart From The Competition?

Opensignal noted that Malaysia’s 5G rollout had, for several years, depended on a single wholesale network operated by Digital Nasional Berhad. However, U Mobile’s appointment as the country’s second 5G network provider gave the telco the opportunity to develop its own infrastructure using dedicated spectrum. With greater control over its network deployment, U Mobile was also able to focus on high-density indoor locations, which is where most mobile data consumption tends to happen today.

The report also states that the shift towards a dual-network model “introduces a new layer of infrastructure-based competition into Malaysia’s mobile landscape”. In practice, this gives telcos greater incentive to differentiate themselves through unique network offerings and service quality, alongside competitive pricing.

Speed, Availability, Consistency

With this new framework in place, alongside the launch of the ULTRA5G program in August 2025, Opensignal found that U Mobile users were seeing faster download and upload speeds. To put things in perspective, the report states that U Mobile’s 5G download and upload speeds have improved by 51% and 27%, respectively.

Of course, speed means little if the connection is prone to drops or interruptions. To assess this, Opensignal evaluated U Mobile’s performance using its 5G Consistent Quality metric, which measures how often users experience a smooth and uninterrupted connection. According to the findings, U Mobile’s performance was not only consistent but also showed notable year-on-year improvements in this area.

At the same time, the telco has also reportedly improved its overall 5G availability. According to Opensignal, U Mobile’s score increased from 57.8% in its earlier report to 60.4% as of 1 December 2025, widening the gap between the telco and its competitors. Though it may seem marginal, this ~3% improvement is quite a significant improvement. Moreover, it is proof that U Mobile is still looking to improve its services to better serve its users.

Indoor Performance: The Deciding Factor

Though many people are on-the-go, a significant portion of mobile data usage still takes place indoors, whether in malls, offices, or other enclosed spaces. This is where U Mobile’s ULTRA5G strategy, which places strong emphasis on indoor coverage, has become a key factor in pushing the telco to the forefront.

Outside of speed, the report also claims that U Mobile subscribers are twice as likely to experience excellent indoor 5G signal strength compared to other local telcos. Meanwhile, instances of weak signal conditions have become far less frequent among users. According to Opensignal, there have only been 8% of indoor readings that fall into the “Weak”, “Very Weak” or “Dead Zone” categories, compared to 24% on other networks.

This level of consistency is largely driven by strategically positioned 5G infrastructure in high-traffic areas. As a result, U Mobile’s ULTRA5G is able to maintain stable performance even in locations with the highest demand.

High footfall areas such as Pavilion KL, Sunway Pyramid, and KLIA Terminal 1 serve as clear examples. According to Opensignal, U Mobile achieved a 5G Consistent Quality score of above 90% in these locations, while other network providers remained below the 80% mark.

At the end of the day, it is this level of consistency that matters just as much as speed, as it allows users to watch videos, share stories, and stay connected with loved ones without unnecessary interruptions. In everyday use, that stability can often make the biggest difference in how seamless the overall mobile experience feels.

For A More Connected Malaysia

Despite its strong position in the market, U Mobile continues to refine its services to better meet the needs of Malaysian consumers. A recent example is the refresh of its ULTRA5G plans, which introduces a wider range of options and add-ons for users to choose from.

However, this improved level of connectivity and flexibility is not limited to existing subscribers. For those interested in trying out U Mobile’s service, the telco is offering a 24-hour free trial exclusively for new users to experience its uncompromising speeds and network performance firsthand. More details can be found on U Mobile’s official website.

This article is brought to you by U Mobile.