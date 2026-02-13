U Mobile has continued to expand its ULTRA5G network to more locations with the support of EDOTCO, its digital infrastructure partner. The deployment follows previous expansions in populated areas. This time, the telco has enabled 5G in-building coverage (IBC) at the country’s major transportation hubs, including key airports.

This rollout forms part of the network provider’s greater 5G expansion, which promises coverage in more locations in the future. For now, this deployment covers Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2, Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), Langkawi International Airport (LIA), Penang Sentral, and Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS).

According to U Mobile, its ULTRA5G network promises seamless connectivity throughout every floor and facility of all six terminals without any blind spots. This allows the use of 5G Redcap (Reduced Capacity) camera streaming, which consumes fewer network resources compared to traditional surveillance cameras that use WiFi.

Of course, while this rollout should benefit the telco’s customers and other users, it is also aimed at enabling digitisation opportunities. U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck explained that with 5G coverage, these transport hubs can now utilise technology like AI-driven surveillance and robotics for improved service delivery.

He also went on to note that U Mobile is aiming to deploy indoor 5G to over 600 IBC sites across the nation by the second half of 2029. In the meantime, the company is setting its sights on other transport hubs. These include Kuching International Airport, Penang International Airport, Sultan Ismail International Airport, Sultan Ahmad Shah International Airport, KL Sentral, and JB Sentral.

Aside from expanding its ULTRA5G coverage, the telco also introduced the ULTRA Tourist Plan. As the name suggests, this is a data plan for overseas tourists travelling into Malaysia. Basically, visitors can get 100GB of free data for 24 hours. To enjoy the offer, they only need to scan a QR code and register for the eSIM.

(Source: U Mobile press release)