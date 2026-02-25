TM and U Mobile have both announced the signing of a three-year 5G wholesale agreement. This sees the former making use of the latter’s newer 5G Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) to enable its own “robust, scalable, and high-quality 5G connectivity” to its own customers.

As part of the agreement, U Mobile will provide end-to-end 5G MOCN services “including comprehensive provisioning, seamless system integration, activation, rigorous testing, and continuous optimisation of its 5G MOCN services” to TM. The telco also claims that it is “currently progressing ahead of schedule” on the road to hit the mandated 80% 5G coverage.

On the flip side, TM says that the introduction of the second 5G network had allowed it to “evaluate options that best support long-term competitiveness and value of its convergence offerings”. With the company choosing the orange telco’s 5G network though, the company has also “exercised its contractual rights under the existing 5G Access Agreement to terminate its current 5G wholesale access arrangement with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB)”.

Despite this, TM has voiced its acknowledgement of “DNB’s pioneering role in accelerating Malaysia’s nationwide 5G rollout. The company also claims that it will handle the transition of the service “smoothly to ensure no disruption” to its own telco service.