As promised earlier this month, Nothing’s latest mid-range smartphones and audio products are now available for open sale. The lineup includes the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro, alongside the brand’s new over-ear headphones, the Headphone (a).

In case you missed it, here’s what you need to know about these devices.

Phone (4a) Pro

Starting with the lineup’s hero product, the Phone (4a) Pro features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1,260 x 2,800 resolution and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. It also sports a 7.95mm-thin aluminium unibody and a redesigned Glyph Matrix at the back.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Powering it is a 5,080mAh battery that supports 50W charging. On the OS side of things, it runs on the new Nothing OS 4.1.

On the imaging front, the rear system consists of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x zoom and OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Up front, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed in a hole-punch cutout. The phone is available in black, silver, and pink and goes for RM2,299.

Phone (4a)

Moving on to the base Phone (4a), it features a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1,224 x 2,720 resolution and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Unlike its Pro counterpart, the vanilla model does not feature an aluminium unibody or the Glyph Matrix and instead comes with a single Glyph Bar on the side.

Under the hood, while it runs on a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, it still has the same 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration as the Pro model. The device is powered by the same 5,080mAh battery and runs on Nothing OS 4.1.

In terms of photography, the Phone (4a) also features a triple-camera setup, including the same 50MP main sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens. The key difference lies in the telephoto unit: while it uses the same 50MP sensor, it lacks 3.5x optical zoom and OIS. Overall, the device comes in black, white, blue, and pink and costs RM1,999.

Headphone (a)

The last item on this list is the Headphone (a), a leaner version of Nothing’s Headphone (1). Much like the company’s flagship offering, these over-ears feature an interesting design as well as some physical buttons.

Appearances aside, the audio accessory features 40mm titanium-coated drivers for improved sound quality and reduced distortion. It also supports Bluetooth 5.4, along with Hi-Res Audio Wireless and the LDAC codec. The device is also capable of Adaptive ANC as well as Transparency Mode.

However, as mentioned earlier, this is a more pared-down version of the company’s flagship headphones. As a result, it lacks features such as spatial audio with head tracking, wear detection, and KEF tuning. That said, it does offer improved battery life of up to 135 hours with ANC off. The Headphone (a) is available in white, black, pink, and yellow colourways and retails for RM699.

Available Outlets

It is also worth noting that the company is partnering with local retailers to distribute the devices. The Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro will be available via TMT, Urban Republic, DirectD, The Hello Station, U Mobile, and Yes 5G.

Meanwhile, customers can get the Headphone (a) from the same retailers, except for Yes 5G. According to the official press release, customers who purchase the devices from 10 April to 30 April will receive a 1-year extended warranty, along with other merchandise, while stocks last.

(Source: Nothing press release)