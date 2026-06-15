We are officially halfway through the year, and this is usually when Samsung begins unveiling some of the products that will make up its second-half lineup. While the company has yet to announce any new devices, Samsung Czech Republic appears to have revealed the Galaxy A27 5G ahead of schedule.

We checked the website ourselves and found that the page is no longer available. That said, reports from other publications claim that the now-removed listing revealed nearly all of the phone’s specifications, with pricing and availability details being the only notable omissions.

According to these reports, the Samsung Galaxy A27 will feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The phone also introduces a minor design change, replacing the waterdrop notch used on its predecessor with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A27 appears to receive a lower ingress protection rating than its predecessor. According to the listing, the phone carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, compared to the IP67 certification on the Galaxy A26. Unfortunately, these aren’t the only downgrades, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

Moving on to its internals, the Galaxy A27 is reportedly powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, marking a departure from the Exynos processors commonly found in Samsung’s mid-range smartphones. Samsung pairs the SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, while also including support for expandable storage.

Powering the Galaxy A27 is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging, the same battery and charging configuration found on the Galaxy A26. On the software front, the phone is said to ship with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 out of the box.

As for optics, the Galaxy A27 features a 50MP main camera with OIS, accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. Up front, it gets a 12MP selfie camera.

That said, the camera setup appears to be another area where Samsung has scaled things back. By comparison, the Galaxy A26 features an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 13MP front-facing camera.

Lastly, in terms of colours, the Galaxy A27 will be available in black, blue, light green, and pink colourways. The website only officially lists a single configuration, which is 6GB + 128GB. A 256GB storage variant will also be available, although its RAM configuration is not specified. Earlier leaks suggest it will come with up to 8GB of RAM.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung did not list the official pricing of the device. However, recent reports suggest the Galaxy A27 could see a price increase compared to its predecessor, despite several reported downgrades.

It is worth noting that these details are based on Samsung’s Czech Republic website listing. While the specifications appear to reflect the device’s core hardware, the Malaysian variant may differ when it arrives locally.

Speaking of its local arrival, the Galaxy A27 is officially in SIRIM’s database. According to the organisation, the device received its certification on 26 May 2026. This suggests that a local launch could take place soon. All that’s left now is the official announcement.

(Source: SIRIM, Samsung Czech, via GSMArena, Notebookcheck)