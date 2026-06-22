Apple has explained why the original Apple Watch Ultra will not receive watchOS 27, the upcoming firmware update for the brand’s wearables that’s slated to roll out this fall. But as revealed during WWDC 2026 earlier this month, support will be limited to the Apple Watch Series 9 and newer, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3, as well as the Apple Watch SE 3, provided they are paired with an Apple Intelligence-capable iPhone.

Speaking to TechRadar, Apple Watch and Health Product Marketing Manager Cait Dooley said the decision came down to performance requirements. “The great new features in watchOS, including the capabilities of Siri AI and the new tap gesture, work best with the processing power that is in Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3,” she explained.

At the same time, Dooley noted that older Apple Watch models, including the first Ultra, can still be paired with iPhones running the latest software and will continue receiving security updates. Naturally, the most notable difference is that users of the unsupported models won’t be able to experience all of the new features that’s to be included in watchOS 27.

On that note, here’s a recap of what to expect from the update. One of the significant features is a redesigned Siri experience, complete with a dedicated app that can remember previous conversations. It also introduces a new one-handed tap gesture for opening Smart Stack widgets, while Siri can surface more relevant widgets based on context.

Meanwhile, Workout Buddy now provides additional insights on pace, distance, and workout duration, while indoor walking and running workouts benefit from more accurate tracking. Apple has also improved synchronisation between the Fitness and Health apps so step counts remain consistent across both platforms.

Find My app arrives on the Apple Watch, introducing a dynamic app grid that highlights Siri-suggested apps, and adopts Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language seen across iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. The update also adds Call Context support, faster music playback, battery optimisation suggestions, and expanded menstrual health features.

Meanwhile, Wallet gains support for creating custom passes from QR codes and barcodes. Apple is also making it easier for parents to set up an Apple Watch for their children even if they do not own an iPhone.

Apple’s explanation is unlikely to satisfy owners of the original Apple Watch Ultra, but there’s a chance that you might not use the new features at all. On the flip side, the company is promising continued security support, which would at least extend the usability of the unsupported models for a while longer.

(Source: Techradar)