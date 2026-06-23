Earlier in the month, we discovered that Lenovo was preparing to launch the Tab Plus Gen 2 in Malaysia soon. At the time, we still didn’t know when exactly it would arrive. But, earlier today, the brand officially announced that it would officially launch later this September.

Lenovo is largely marketing the Tab Plus Gen 2 as an entertainment system because of the massive 9-inch JBL speaker system on the device’s back. While it is a tablet first and foremost, the company says it can work as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

On that note, another interesting detail that the device has is a 360-degree rotating ring kickstand. Not only does it allow users to orient the tablet in either portrait or landscape, but Lenovo says that consumers can hang the device on a wall.

Additionally, it has a built-in standby mode which allows the Tab Plus Gen 2 to double as a digital picture frame. It also comes with “lean”, “theatre”, “stand”, and “hanging” modes for various scenarios and environments.

Beyond that, the Tab Plus Gen 2 comes with a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display with a peak brightness of 800 nits. Lenovo notes that the panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 for enhanced visuals. Given its size, the company is also launching a dedicated shoulder strap to make the device easier to carry around.

Inside, the device comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. Keeping the lights on is a whopping 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The company claims that this battery is good for up to 15 hours of YouTube video streaming. Other details include a microSD card slot, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Lastly, the tablet comes with several AI features. These include AI Live Transcript with real-time translation, Lenovo Smart Reader for easier reading and content navigation, and AI Notes, which is designed to streamline note-taking.

As mentioned earlier, the Tab Plus Gen 2 will officially launch in Malaysia this September. While Lenovo did not provide a specific launch date yet, it confirmed that the tablet will start at RM2,099. Those interested can purchase it on release at Lenovo Exclusive Stores. As for colour options, the device will only be available in Celestial White.

(Source: Lenovo Press Release)