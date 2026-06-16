The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 first appeared in a set of leaks earlier this year. Now, it seems that the company may be bringing the tablet to our shores. The device has appeared in a listing on the SIRIM database, suggesting that a local launch is in the cards.

As per this listing, the Tab Plus Gen 2 received its certification last month on 13 May 2026. Of course, not much else on the device can be gleaned here. However, Lenovo has quietly listed the tablet on its German website, revealing its specifications and pricing for that particular market.

Starting with the display, the device sports a 12.1-inch IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Furthermore, this panel comes with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

Flipping the tablet around, you get its most distinctive feature: a large 9-unit JBL speaker system with Dolby Atmos. This setup is surrounded by a rotatable ring stand, allowing the device to stand in landscape or portrait orientation. The back also features a set of buttons for power and volume.

Under the hood, the Tab Plus Gen 2 features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. This gets paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Keeping the lights on is a 10,200mAh battery with support for 45W charging. As for software, the device runs on Android 16 right out of the box.

For imaging, the device comes with a single 13MP camera on the rear, as well as an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. Other features include a microSD card slot, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

In Germany, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 comes in Celestial White and has a starting price of EUR429 (~RM2,016) for the 128GB model. Meanwhile, the 256GB variant gets a EUR479 (~RM2,251) price tag.

At the moment, it’s uncertain when the tablet will launch in Malaysia. Given that Lenovo unveiled its predecessor in June 2024, we can probably expect an announcement soon.

(Source: Lenovo via Notebookcheck)