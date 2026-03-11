Leaked images of the upcoming Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 have surfaced online, offering an early look at Lenovo’s next music-focused tablet. The images were shared by prolific leakster Evan Blass (aka evleaks) and show the device from several angles, revealing a familiar design along with a few notable changes.

The most obvious difference from the original Lenovo Tab Plus from 2024 is the large JBL speaker mounted on the back of the newer model, which also houses a flip-out kickstand. Apart from this, there are buttons for power and volume on one corner, while on the opposite end is a lone camera unit.

Based on the images, the display looks nearly identical to the screen used on the original. It is not yet clear whether the new model will retain the same 11.5-inch size, but the overall proportions and bezels appear largely unchanged. The tablet also appears slightly thinner overall, although its front design still closely resembles its predecessor.

In case the speakers weren’t already a giveaway, it is implied that the tablet will continue to focus heavily on audio features. The original model can function as a Bluetooth speaker for other devices and supports 24-bit, 96kHz high-resolution audio playback, and these capabilities could return with the new generation.

The leak also reveals a redesigned carrying case. One version of the case appears in green with a black strap featuring red tips, while another matches the tablet’s light grey or silver finish. This second version includes a green strap with copper-coloured tips, suggesting Lenovo may offer multiple accessory colour options at launch.

Blass has not shared a launch timeline for the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2. However, this particular leak suggests that an official announcement might not be too far away.

To refresh, the current Lenovo Tab Plus features an 11.5-inch 2K TÜV-certified display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also carries an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance and includes a built-in kickstand for flexible viewing angles.

As mentioned earlier, audio is its major highlight, with the tablet delivering 26W stereo output through eight JBL speakers and supporting high-resolution audio through headphones. It can also function as a Bluetooth speaker and includes a smart volume control app that adjusts audio levels depending on the active app.

Under the hood, the tablet runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. It also packs an 8,600mAh battery rated for up to 12 hours of streaming, with 45W fast charging capable of fully recharging the device in roughly 90 minutes.

Lenovo launched the original tablet in Malaysia from RM1,599 in July 2024. The company also promised software updates for the device until 2026, with security updates continuing until June 2028.

(Source: Evan Blass, via X)