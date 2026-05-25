Lenovo has confirmed, whether intentionally or unintentionally, that it is working on a couple of laptops powered by the NVIDIA N1X SoC. Yeap, it’s not just one laptop, but a couple of them.

As a quick primer, rumours and whispers of NVIDIA’s efforts at creating a laptop powered by its own CPU, in addition to its GPU, started back in 2024, during an interview with Bloomberg. When you watch it now, it’s clear Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA, wasn’t given anything away at the time.

Fast forward to today, and we’ve seen multiple reports of the NVIDIA N1X chip coming up, and Lenovo has more or less been confirmed as one of the participating brands.

To be fair, the discovery by Videocardz shows that the NVIDIA N1X laptop isn’t a product listing (yet), but its name did pop up as part of a public sign-in search. Specifically, there were two names of the laptops: “NVIDIA N1X Portal PROD” and “Portal Test”.

These names do not reveal much else in terms of model names, specifications, or launch dates. However, it is clear that they are sample or production units. Basically, they’re still in their testing phase.

Codenames notwithstanding, leaks of a Lenovo Legion 7 laptop and others powered by the N1 and N1X labels already made their way online prior. Specifically, a Legion 7 15N1X11, two Ideapad Slim 5, two Yoga Pro 7, and a Yoga 9 2-in-1. The source of the leak, which was posted on X, has since been removed, sadly.

Again, there aren’t any specifications with the leak, but available information points to the NVIDIA N1X being powered by the same chipset as the DGX Spark. On paper, we’re potentially looking at a 20-core ARM CPU, paired with a Blackwell-powered GPU running on 6,144 CUDA cores, which is the same number of cores on a GeForce RTX 5070, by the by. In the case of the Lenovo Legion 7 model, reports suggest that the laptop may ship out with a 245W GAN adapter.

NVIDIA is expected to launch the first wave of N1X-powered laptops during its keynote at Computex 2026. If this turns out to be true, you can definitely expect a hands-on of the products then.

(Source: Videocardz [1] [2])