Samsung is expected to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in July. During this event, the South Korean tech giant will likely announce its newest foldables and smartwatches. While the rumour mill has churned out quite a few details on the former over the past few months, not much is available on the wearable lineup. That said, a recent leak has revealed some information on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9, as well as the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

In a series of X posts, Galaxy Techie shared a selection of software-sourced renders of the devices, along with a few details on the designs. According to these posts, the smartwatches will feature new straps and colours. The leak went on to mention three options: beige, black with a blueish band, and silver with a green band. Out of these, the beige version is supposedly a “base variant exclusive”. Beyond that, the default strap designs for the both models will reportedly be almost similar.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will apparently get a new, “boxier” look with “Classic-like” numbering and thinner bezels. Other changes include a side button with an orange outline, instead of a fully orange button like that of the original Ultra. This design can also be seen in one of the leaked renders.

Other than that, Galaxy Techie noted that Samsung will not be launching a new Classic model this year. This does line up with the brand’s usual pattern, although it contradicts a previous report that claimed otherwise. Said report also suggested that the upcoming wearables will adopt the Raise To Talk feature found on the Google Pixel Watch 4. Whether or not this will be the case remains to be seen.

Of course, it goes without saying that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. Most of these details remain unconfirmed at this point. We can probably expect more details to emerge as we get closer to the official launch.

(Source: Galaxy Techie via X [1], [2], [3])