It has been over a year since Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra. While there was technically a refresh this year featuring more storage, it looks like the company may be making a true successor in time for 2026. Dutch news outlet Galaxy Club reports that Samsung will release the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in July of 2026. Incidentally, this will be joined by the Galaxy Watch 9.

It should come as no surprise that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will be based on said Watch 9. Oddly enough, the report notes that the smartwatch is being developed with the name of Watch 9 Ultra. Though the report also points out that the first generation Ultra watch was also called the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra internally. Though which ends up being the finalised name being put to market remains up in the air.

As mentioned earlier, the report pins the release of the upcoming smartwatches to be around summer of 2026. Or more specifically, in July. This would line up with the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that the company reserves for its foldables. Though the event has happened in August before, which is probably worth keeping in mind.

All that being said, it’s unclear what sort of upgrades the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 brings to the table. These details have not made their way online just yet, though it’s more than likely that there will be leaks between now and the second Unpacked of 2026.

(Source: Galaxy Club)