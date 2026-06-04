Last month, Huawei announced the nova 15 Max for the global market. Now, the brand has launched the smartphone on our shores. This latest addition to the nova lineup packs a big battery in a slim 7.98mm body.

Unsurprisingly, the handset’s specifications remain unchanged. In case you missed the initial launch, though, the device sports a 6.84-inch OLED display. This panel offers a 1,272 x 2,756 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,000 nits. In addition to this, the phone comes with a new X-Button for quick access to frequently used apps.

As mentioned earlier, the standout feature of the nova 15 Max is its massive battery. According to Huawei, this 8,500mAh battery can provide up to 23 hours of continuous video playback. Other than that, it supports 40W wired charging. Meanwhile, reverse charging capabilities allow the phone to power compatible accessories like earbuds.

On the imaging end, the device features a 50MP 1/1.56-inch main camera with an f/1.9 aperture. This is paired with a 2MP secondary lens. Flipping the phone around, you get an 8MP selfie snapper housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The Huawei nova 15 Max comes in a single 8GB + 256GB configuration and runs on EMUI 14.2. As for connectivity, it supports dual SIM, 4G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Other features include dual stereo speakers, as well as an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Those interested in getting the phone can head over to the brand’s physical and online stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The phone retails for RM1,699 and comes in your choice of Blush Gold and Golden Black.

In conjunction with the launch, Huawei is offering a RM200 rebate on the phone, knocking its price down to RM1,499. Beyond that, customers can get free gifts worth up to RM827, including a Huawei Band 10, 1-Year APAC Warranty, and 2 Years Unlimited Time Free Battery Replacement.

(Source: Huawei press release)