Tecno has officially unveiled its latest smartphone, the Pova 8, in India. At first glance, the device retains much of its predecessor’s design language, including the distinctive triangular camera module. That said, the new model introduces several notable changes both inside and out.

Perhaps the most obvious addition is Tecno’s new Alive Matrix Display. Integrated into the rear camera island, the 104-LED dot-matrix panel bears similarities to Nothing‘s Glyph Matrix system. According to the company, it can display notifications, react to music playback, and support various widgets, among other functions.

Beyond the new rear display, the Tecno Pova 8 features a 6.76-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 950 nits. The device also has an IP64 for dust and water resistance, with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 7100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device also features Tecno’s Thermal Z0 Cooling Tech, which the company claims offers a cooling area that is 2.5 times larger than that of its predecessor.

Powering the device is an 8,000mAh battery, which Tecno claims can provide up to two days of usage on a single charge. The company also says the battery is rated for over 2,000 charge cycles, which supposedly equates to roughly six years of use. The battery supports 45W wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. However, unlike its predecessor, the Pova 8 does not feature any wireless charging.

For imaging, the rear camera island houses a 50MP main camera based on Sony’s LYT-600 sensor. The remaining circular elements are occupied by the Alive Matrix Display and an auxiliary sensor. Meanwhile, the front of the device features a 13MP selfie camera housed within a punch-hole cutout.

As for colour options, Tecno offers the Pova 8 in 16 Bit White and Terminal Green in India. Meanwhile, GSMArena also lists Graphite Black and Helios Orange among the phone’s available colourways. Currently, the phone comes in two configurations: a 6GB + 128GB variant that goes for INR29,999 (~RM1,278) and an 8GB + 128GB model that retails for INR31,999 (~RM1,364).

The device has yet to appear in SIRIM’s database, meaning there is currently no indication of when it will make its way to Malaysia. That said, do keep in mind that these details are based on the Indian release of the device and may be subject to change when it launches internationally.

(Source: Tecno India [Website], [Flipkart], GSMArena)