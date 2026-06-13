By now, you’ve probably heard that both Samsung and Apple are planning to release wide-screen foldables this year. However, these aren’t the only brands rumoured to have such a product in the works. Back in January, a leakster claimed that the OPPO Find N7 will feature a similar build. Now, more information on this device has surfaced, although the new details don’t quite align with the previous rumours.

According to a Weibo post by seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station, the foldable is already well into development and could launch sometime during the first quarter of 2027. Notably, this contradicts with the previous rumour, which claimed that the smartphone will arrive later this year.

In addition to this, the post mentioned that OPPO is currently testing the device with the yet-to-be-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6. As for the other possible specifications, the leakster claimed that the foldable will feature a 7.6-inch main screen and a 5.5-inch outer display. Moreover, the brand is reportedly evaluating panels from both Samsung Display and BOE.

Meanwhile, the phone’s design is said to be similar to the rumoured iPhone Ultra, though the post did not elaborate on the specifics. Finally, the foldable may feature the an improved hinge compared to the Find N6. This could result in a much flatter inner display with a less prominent crease, assuming that’s even possible at this point.

It should be noted that Digital Chat Station did not outright name the device in their post. While this is something the tipster tends to do, it’s also possible that OPPO hasn’t settled on the final name yet. For now, current whispers suggest that the device will launch as the Find N7, but again, that may change down the line.

In any case, if the current leak proves accurate, then OPPO will be the last among the brands to release a wide-screen foldable. That is, if you ignore the Find N, which launched in 2021.

(Source: Digital Chat Station via Weibo)