OPPO refreshes its Reno lineup quite frequently, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the newest generation has already emerged. The Reno16 and Reno16 Pro recently launched in China as the brand’s latest mid-range smartphones.

As far as appearances go, the duo looks almost identical, since they share the same camera setup. Beyond that, though, there are quite a few notable differences, particularly in terms of chipset and battery.

Reno16

Starting with the more modest model, the base Reno16 sports a 6.32-inch flat OLED display. This panel has a 2640 x 1216 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 3,600 nits. Other than that, the device comes with high-frequency PWM dimming, an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, as well as IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Internally, OPPO has equipped the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super chipset. This gets paired with up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 6,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. On the software side, it runs on Android 16 via ColorOS 16. As for connectivity, the phone supports dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6, and NFC.

On the imaging end, the Reno16 packs a triple camera setup on the rear. This arrangement consists of a 200MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. Flipping the phone around, you get a 50MP front camera in a punch-hole cutout.

Reno16 Pro

The Pro variant features a larger 6.78-inch OLED screen with a 2772 x 1272 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as 3,600 nits of peak brightness. This display also supports PWM dimming. Much like the vanilla model, the phone comes with a fingerprint scanner, plus IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.

Under the hood, the Reno16 Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC. While the device also comes with up to 16GB of RAM, storage only goes up to 512GB. That said, the phone gets a bigger 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Like its sibling, the handset runs on ColorOS 16. It also comes with dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 7, and NFC.

As mentioned earlier, the imaging setup for this model is the same as the base version. So, basically, you get the 200MP + 50MP + 50MP triple combo on the back, plus a 50MP selfie snapper.

Availability

In China, the OPPO Reno16 comes in three colours, namely Galaxy Purple, Heart-Fluttering Stars, and Moonlit Night Black. Pricing starts at CNY3,499 (~RM2,041) for the base 12GB + 256GB trim. Meanwhile, the Pro is offered in Dreamy Blue, Heart-Fluttering Stars, and Moonlit Night Black. As for pricing, the 12GB + 256GB model retails for CNY4,499 (~RM2,624).

For now, the smartphones are only available on the brand’s home turf. At the moment, OPPO has yet to disclose details on a local launch. That said, given the timing of past releases, we can probably expect a global debut within the next few months.

(Source: OPPO [1], [2])