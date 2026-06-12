DJI has filed two patent infringement lawsuits against Insta360 in the United States, accusing the camera maker of copying both the design and underlying technologies of its Osmo Pocket series. The legal action specifically targets the latter’s recently launched Luna series, which also happens to be its first handheld gimballed cameras.

According to court documents filed in the Eastern District of Texas, DJI alleges that Insta360 infringed two design patents and four utility patents through the development and sale of the Luna line. The company is seeking damages, enhanced compensation for alleged wilful infringement, and a permanent injunction that could potentially halt sales of the affected products.

DJI’s first lawsuit centres on the physical design of the Luna cameras. The company argues that the Pro and Ultra models closely resemble the architecture of the Osmo Pocket series, pointing to elements such as the elongated handheld body, gimbal assembly, rotatable display, control layout, accessory slot, and port placement. DJI claims these features are protected under its existing design patents.

The second lawsuit focuses on functionality. DJI alleges that Insta360 has copied several patented technologies related to gimbal control and subject tracking. These include a one-button system for switching between follow and lock modes, onboard subject tracking without requiring a companion app, image-driven gimbal control, and integrated tracking systems that display tracked subjects directly on the device’s screen.

In its complaint, DJI describes the Luna lineup as products that “blatantly copy” its patented inventions and claims Insta360 had prior knowledge of the patents in question. The company also argues that the Luna cameras are marketed directly as competitors to the Osmo Pocket range.

The dispute arrives shortly after Insta360 officially launched the Luna series globally. Positioned as a direct rival to DJI’s Osmo Pocket series, the Ultra variant in particular features a 1-inch 8K primary camera co-engineered with Leica, a secondary telephoto camera, a detachable touchscreen controller, and the company’s Deep Track 5.0 subject tracking system.

This is not the first legal clash between the two companies in 2026. Back in March this year, DJI sued Insta360 in China over patents related to drone flight control, image processing, and hardware design. DJI alleged that several patents filed by Insta360 should belong to DJI due to the involvement of former employees who had previously worked at the drone maker. Insta360 denied the allegations and said the technologies were independently developed.

Neither DJI nor Insta360 has publicly commented on the latest lawsuits beyond the court filings. The timing is also notable, given that the Osmo Pocket 4P, a more advanced variant of DJI’s current-gen handheld, is set to launch globally soon. This variant features a dual camera setup, which would directly pit it against the Insta360 Luna Ultra.

(Source: Petapixel)