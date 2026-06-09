The Huawei MatePad Pro Max made its global debut in Bangkok last month. At the time, the latest addition to the company’s tablet lineup was only available in select markets, excluding Malaysia. But now, the brand has brought the device to our shores.

Of course, its specifications are no secret at this point. But to recap, the MatePad Pro Max is Huawei’s thinnest flagship tablet, with a metal unibody design measuring just 4.7mm thick and weighing 509g. Beyond that, the device sports a 13.2-inch flexible OLED PaperMatte display with a 3,000 x 2,000 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This panel boasts ultra-narrow 3.55mm bezels, promising an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the tablet packs a Kirin T93 Pro processor. This gets paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, a 10,400mAh battery powers the device. Furthermore, this battery comes with support for 66W wired fast charging and 40W wired reverse charging. Keeping things cool is a dual-layer VC structure.

As for software, the tablet runs on HarmonyOS 4.3. Naturally, Huawei has packed the device with an array of productivity-focused features, including WPS Office AI and Huawei Notes. Both of these apps offer AI-driven capabilities. Meanwhile, creatives can make use of the GoPaint app. Of course, the tablet can pair with accessories like the Glide Keyboard and the M-Pencil Pro. For connectivity, the MatePad Pro Max supports WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and NearLink.

On the subject of imaging, the MatePad Pro Max comes with a 50MP camera on the rear. Flipping the device to the front, you get a 12MP selfie snapper hidden inside the bezel. Other features include a six-speaker setup with quad-driver bass, and four microphones.

New smartwatches

Alongside the tablet, Huawei has introduced the Watch Kids X1 series. As the name says, this is a range of smartwatches meant for children. The lineup comprises a base model and a Pro version.

In terms of features, the Pro model gets a 1.8-inch AMOLED screen, which can be flipped and rotated 360 degrees. Additionally, users can remove this screen and slot it into a dedicated camera case, transforming it into a handheld camera. While the vanilla version misses out on this function, its display can still be flipped and rotated.

Both watches offer basic health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate, emotional well-being, and step count. For safety, the devices include accurate location tracking that leverages GNSS dual-band technology and WiFi. Additionally, the side button comes with an SOS feature. Of course, the wearables pair with a dedicated app, offering parental controls. Parents can set usage limits, as well as prevent the devices from receiving calls from unknown users.

For imaging and video calls, the smartwatches come with a 5MP front camera and a 13MP rear camera. On the subject of memory, the base model gets 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Pro variant comes with the same amount of RAM, but offers 64GB of storage. Other features of the lineup include a one-day battery life, plus IP68, IP69, and 2 ATM ratings.

In addition to the new devices, the company also released the Watch GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition. This new variant of the Watch GT Runner 2 includes a design inspired by marathon racing.

Pricing and availability

The Huawei MatePad Pro Max gets a RM5,999 price tag and comes in a luminous blue finish. Meanwhile, the Watch Kids X1 and Watch Kids X1 Pro retail for RM999 and RM1,599 respectively. These three products are available for pre-order through the brand’s online store.

In conjunction with the launch, customers pre-ordering the tablet can get free gifts worth up to RM3,154, including the Huawei M-Pencil Pro, Huawei mouse, WPS Office AI, Huawei Notes, free 1-year APAC Warranty and 1-year 2-times PaperMatte Display Care. Meanwhile, those getting either model in the Watch Kids X1 series are entitled to free gifts worth up to RM808, including a 1-year Huawei Care+ subscription and free 1-year APAC Warranty.

As for the Watch GT Runner 2 Racing Legend Edition, it is available now for RM1,499. It comes with free gifts worth up to RM491, including a free 1-year APAC Warranty, in-box Fluroelastromer Watch Strap and a 3-month Huawei Health+ subscription.