The Huawei Pura X Max has officially launched in China, making the company the first to introduce a wide book-styled foldable smartphone this year, ahead of Apple and Samsung. As you may recall and though not officially confirmed just yet, the latter two are expected to introduce their own products which feature this form factor.

It is worth noting that the Max is not the only device in the Pura X lineup. The original Pura X debuted last year as a China-exclusive and remains so today. Huawei marketed it as a compact flip-style foldable, albeit with a more unconventional approach due to its suggested orientation and wider internal display. That same design philosophy, particularly the wide-format screen, clearly carries over to the new Pura X Max.

Specifications

As revealed during its launch, the Huawei Pura X Max features a 5.4-inch external OLED display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a resolution of 1,848 x 1,264 pixels, and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with second-generation Kunlun Glass protection. When unfolded, it reveals a larger 7.7-inch landscape-oriented display with a resolution of 2,584 x 1,828 pixels, also supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. The device carries an IP59 rating and supports the Huawei M-Pen 3 Mini stylus, which is sold separately.

Under the hood, the device runs on Huawei’s Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It houses a 5,300mAh battery that supports up to 66W wired fast charging via USB-C, as well as 50W wireless charging. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0.

For imaging, Huawei equips the Pura X Max with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with a variable f/1.4–4.0 aperture, a 12.5MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 3.5x optical zoom. Both the internal and external displays feature an 8MP front-facing camera.

Price And Availability

The Huawei Pura X Max will launch first in China, with no confirmation of international availability at this time. Pricing starts at CNY10,999 (~RM6,379) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the top-tier variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at CNY13,999 (~RM8,120).

(Source: Huawei Central / Notebookcheck)