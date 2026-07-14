Alongside the global debut of its Pura 90S smartphone series in Malaysia today, Huawei has also introduced the FreeClip 2 S, a refreshed version of its open-ear wireless earbuds. While it isn’t a full generational upgrade over the existing version, the new model brings several design refinements and AI-powered audio enhancements while retaining its distinctive jewellery-inspired appearance.

The new FreeClip 2 S continues to use Huawei’s “Airy C-Bridge” open-ear design, allowing the earbuds to clip onto the ears much like a pair of earrings. According to the company, the redesigned C-Bridge is now 25% softer for improved wearing comfort, while the previous grooved finish has been replaced with a smoother metallic exterior.

Additionally, Huawei has redesigned the charging case, replacing the previous pebble-like design with a larger, near-spherical case. The company says the new case offers 20% more internal storage, allowing users to store small jewellery or accessories alongside the earbuds.

The earbuds themselves also carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance. In terms of colour options, the FreeClip 2 S is offered in either DeepSea Blue or Space Silver.

Familiar Hardware, Smarter AI Features

Internally, the FreeClip 2 S retains the 10.8mm dual-diaphragm drivers, along with a three-microphone system for call noise cancellation. Since the earbuds use an open-ear design, they allow users to remain aware of their surroundings while listening to music.

The biggest upgrade comes in the form of Huawei’s updated Adaptive Volume algorithm, powered by the company’s third-generation audio chip with a dedicated NPU. This enables the earbuds to intelligently adjust playback volume based on ambient noise levels, reducing the need for manual volume adjustments in changing environments.

Other features include support for touch gestures, head motion controls for answering or rejecting calls, and automatic left-right channel recognition. Connectivity-wise, the buds feature Bluetooth 6.0 with multipoint support, as well as compatibility with Huawei, Android and iOS devices through the Huawei Audio Connect app.

Battery-wise, Huawei claims the FreeClip 2 S can deliver up to nine hours of playback on a single charge, extending to 38 hours when used together with the charging case. Fast charging is also supported.

Pricing And Availability

The Huawei FreeClip 2 S is priced at RM879 in Malaysia. As part of the launch promotion, buyers will receive one year of Loss Care protection worth RM139, as well as a one-year APAC warranty valued at RM179. Those interested can purchase the new open-ear earbuds now via Huawei’s web store, as well as its official online stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok.