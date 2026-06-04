HONOR first showed off its latest book-style foldable at MWC 2026. Now, a few months following this initial debut, the Magic V6 has officially arrived on our shores. While the new smartphone largely resembles its predecessor, the brand has introduced a few improvements. Among the device’s highlights is the upgraded steel hinge, promising better durability and toughness.

As for its specifications, the foldable sports a 6.52-inch LTPO AMOLED outer screen with a 2,420 x 1,080 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, the interior display uses a 7.95-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. This screen offers a 2,352 x 2,172 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. Both of these displays come with stylus support. In addition to the improved hinge, the device boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, HONOR has equipped the foldable with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This gets paired with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Meanwhile, a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery keeps the device powered. This battery supports 80W wired and 66W wireless charging. Aside from that, the phone comes with wireless reverse charging capabilities.

On the software side, the foldable runs on Android 16 via MagicOS 10. The operating system introduces new features, including AI-driven tools like AI Meeting Agent and AI Suggestions. Beyond that, it offers cross-platform connectivity, allowing file transfers and screen sharing with Apple devices. Speaking of connectivity, the phone supports WiFi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC.

For imaging, the HONOR Magic V6 features a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens. This setup is similar to the Magic V5, albeit with improved image stabilisation. According to the company, the camera attains a CIPA 6.5 image stabilisation rating. Meanwhile, the selfie shooters are both 20MP lenses.

The foldable comes in four colours, namely Ferghana Red, Ivory White, Sunrise Gold and Classic Black. Those interested in getting the phone can pre-order it through the brand’s physical and online stores. The pre-order period will last until 11 June 2026, after which general sales will begin.

As for pricing, the base 512GB model retails for RM7,699. Meanwhile, the 1TB variant costs RM8,899. With this in mind, those pre-ordering the foldable can get free gifts worth up to RM3,797. These include a Skyworth 43 Inch Google TV, 1-Year Worry-Free Crack Protection, and 2-Year Worry-Free Quality Assurance.