While the HONOR Robot Phone may be one of the more unusual additions to the brand’s portfolio this year, it is not the only device debuting at MWC 2026. The event also officially introduces the company’s latest foldable, the Magic V6.

As the successor to last year’s Magic V5, the phone features an even thinner body, though not by much. Still, with an 8.75mm closed profile, the device is lean enough. When opened, the book-style foldable measures 4mm. Apparently, the white model weighs 219g, so it seems the dimensions differ ever so slightly depending on colour. Not that these distinctions are noticeable enough for the user.

On the subject of its displays, the Magic V6 sports LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panels with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. The cover screen measures 6.52 inches and features a 2,420 x 1,080 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. Meanwhile, the 7.95-inch inner display comes with a 2,352 x 2,172 pixel resolution and 5,000 nits peak brightness. This flexible glass panel also boasts a 44% reduction in crease depth.

Other than that, the company has introduced an upgraded steel hinge, which has been tested at up to 500,000 fold and unfold cycles. In addition to this, the phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Overall, this should make for a more durable device than its precursor.

Internally, the Magic V6 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Powering the phone is a sizable 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 80W wired and 66W wireless charging. It also offers reverse wireless charging. Created in collaboration with ATL, this battery features a silicon content of 25%, promising a higher energy density for thin foldables.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 16 via the brand’s MagicOS 10 skin. The brand has promised seven major OS upgrades. In addition to AI-driven productivity features, the phone gets improved cross-platform connectivity capabilities with Apple devices.

The imaging system largely remains the same, with a triple setup on the rear. Here, HONOR is reusing the 50MP main shooter and 64MP periscope telephoto lens from the Magic V5. The 50MP ultrawide camera, on the other hand, has an f/2.2 aperture, compared to the f/2.0 on the preceding model. For selfies, both screens feature 20MP snappers.

Despite the phone’s early introduction at MWC, it won’t be heading for the global market anytime soon. Of course, the device will debut in China first, with a launch slated for this month. As for the rest of the world, we will have to wait until the second half of the year at least. This means that HONOR is pretty much keeping to its usual schedule.

