It seems HONOR is preparing to bring a new tablet to our shores. The Pad 20 Pro has appeared on the SIRIM database, suggesting that the device will be launching here sometime in the near future.

As per the listing, the Pad 20 Pro carries the model number MLA-W09. It received certification last week, on 7 July 2026. In addition to the tablet, the SIRIM database has listed a wireless keyboard called the HONOR Pad 20 Pro Smart Bluetooth Keyboard. Given the name, it’s safe to say that this will be a dedicated keyboard accessory for the tablet.

Of course, these listings alone do not offer many details on the Pad 20 Pro. However, it has also been spotted on the TÜV certification database, revealing support for 45W wired charging. Unfortunately, that’s about all the available information on the device at the moment. It’s far from the full picture, since key specifications like the display and chipset remain a mystery.

That said, HONOR did launch the standard Pad 20 on its home turf back in May, so we can expect the Pro variant to offer similar features. For reference, the regular Pad 20 comes with a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen. This panel offers a 3,000 x 1,872 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it comes with 700 nits of peak brightness. Rounding things off is a six-speaker setup with dual-microphones.

As for internals, the tablet packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The latter can be expanded Meanwhile, a 10,100mAh battery keeps the device powered. Curiously, it supports 66W wired charging, which is higher than the Pro model. Granted, the Pad 20 was released in China. Usually, devices get a battery downgrade as they head to global markets.

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On the imaging end, the regular Pad 20 comes with an 8MP rear camera. The front-facing camera also uses an 8MP sensor. Other features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. The tablet runs on Android 16 via MagicOS 10 right out of the box, with a selection of multitasking functions.

For now, it’s unclear how the Pad 20 Pro will differ from the standard model. At the moment, HONOR has not made any mention of the tablet. Still, since the device has received approval from SIRIM, a local launch could follow soon.

(Source: The Tech Outlook)