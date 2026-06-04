Following its debut on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 in April, The Pokemon Company has announced that Pokemon Champions will make its way to Android and iOS on 17 June. The upcoming release will allow players without the consoles to jump into the game’s battle-focused experience directly from their smartphones.

According to The Pokémon Company, interested players can pre-register for the game starting today. Existing Pokémon Champions players on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 can also link the mobile version to the same Nintendo Account, allowing them to continue their progress across platforms.

The official news page adds that those who log in during the game’s mobile release, from 17 June 2026 to 1 September 2026, will receive a Raichu with two Mega Stones. Naturally, these stones will help the electric mouse Mega Evolve into its X or Y forms, as seen in Pokemon Legends: Z-A.

Additionally, players can import compatible creatures from other titles into Pokémon Champions through Pokémon HOME. It’s worth noting that this includes mons originally caught in Pokémon GO.

For those unfamiliar with the title, Pokémon Champions is a competitive battle game that allows players to face off against one another through online matchmaking or private lobbies. In addition to casual battles, the game also features a ranked mode for those seeking a greater challenge.

(Source: The Pokemon Company [News page], [Press release])