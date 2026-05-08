Nintendo has announced a price increase for its entire Switch console lineup in Japan, affecting every currently available model. These include the base, OLED and Lite versions of the original Nintendo Switch, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2.

The revised pricing will take effect in Japan starting 25 May 2026, with each console receiving an average increase of roughly JPY10,000. Following the adjustment, the Nintendo Switch 2 will retail for JPY59,980 (~RM1,500), while the base, OLED and Lite variations of the original Switch will cost JPY43,980 (~RM1,100), JPY47,980 (~RM1,200) and JPY29,980 (~RM750) respectively.

Nintendo Switch Online Prices Also Going Up

Apart from hardware pricing, Nintendo has also revised the subscription fees for its Nintendo Switch Online service in Japan. The changes will take effect on 1 July 2026, with South Korea expected to follow afterwards. Although the company did not specifically mention other regions, it stated that the revisions are intended to ensure “appropriate alignment among regions.”

For Japan, the revised pricing for Individual memberships will increase from JPY306 to JPY400 for the one-month plan, JPY815 to JPY1,000 for the three-month plan, and JPY2,400 to JPY3,000 for the 12-month plan. The 12-month Expansion Pack tier will also rise from JPY4,900 to JPY5,900. Meanwhile, Family memberships will see the 12-month standard plan increase from JPY4,500 to JPY5,800, while the Expansion Pack option will go from JPY8,900 to JPY9,900.

No Changes In Malaysia… For Now

Nintendo also confirmed that the price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2 will extend to the United States, Canada, and Europe beginning 1 September 2026. While the company has yet to announce any revisions for Malaysia, the local market may eventually see similar adjustments now that the console is officially sold here.

At the moment, the Nintendo Switch 2 is listed on the Nintendo Malaysia Official Store on Shopee at RM2,288. On the other hand, current local pricing for Nintendo Switch Online Individual memberships remains at RM13 for one month, RM33 for three months, RM89 for 12 months, and RM179 for the 12-month Expansion Pack plan. Family memberships are priced at RM169 annually, or RM319 annually with the Expansion Pack included.

(Source: Nintendo [official website])