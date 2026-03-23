Nintendo is creating a special version of its Switch 2 for the European Union’s (EU) market. Particularly, it is creating a version of the console in which users can easily replace the battery with readily available tools.

Starting February 2027, all Switch 2 sold in EU countries will be designed so that general consumers can easily swap out the battery of the handheld, rather than having it sent for RMA via retailer or other partner channels. This is all in keeping with the EU’s right to repair laws, which is technically a good thing.

The exact specifics of the redesign remain unknown, but a teardown by iFixit points to what could change with the EU-approved Switch 2. In its current state, the console uses a fairly strong adhesive to secure the batteries.

To elaborate a little further on the EU’s right to repair laws: the body aims to curb electronic waste by requiring that batteries in portable devices, such as smartphones and gaming handhelds, be replaceable without reliance on tools and parts that would otherwise be out of reach by the layman.

(Source: Nikkei, Techspot)