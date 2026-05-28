2026 is a significant year for Pokemon as the franchise as a whole is celebrating its 30th anniversary. In order to commemorate this milestone, the company is joining up with Anker to release a trio of Pokemon-themed products in Japan. These items consist of a compact travel adapter, a set of clip-on earphones, and a charger. There is also a minimalist black pouch to help you carry all of these items.

Unfortunately, neither company announced a new collaborative product. Instead, these products are your run-of-the-mill reskins of previously released items. Complete with the company’s iconic mascot and appropriate yellow-black and sometimes gold colour scheme.

Anker Travel Adapter Pikachu Model

The first item on this list is the Anker Travel Adapter. Since it was designed with travel in mind, the adapter features built-in folding, pop-up, and twisting prongs along it to easily slip into a backpack or pouch. As for design details, the travel brick has a silhouette of Pikachu right below the AC outlet, and just beneath is a pokeball that glows when in use.

The product supports four major plug types: Type E, Type A, Type G, and Type I. As a result, the company claims that customers can use this adapter in over 200 different countries and regions, or so the company claims. It has a Type A/Type C AC outlet, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, allowing users to charge five devices simultaneously. Either USB-C ports can output up to 20W when used alone.

According to the website, this item will retail for JPY5,990 (~RM149). It will be released in Japan along with the rest of the lineup in early July 2026.

Anker USB Fast Charger 70W Pikachu Model

For those who aren’t travelling, Anker is also releasing a new charging brick. It’s not as compact as the travel adapter, but it more than makes up for it by outputting up to 70W of power.

It still features Pikachu’s silhouette but it doesn’t have that glowing pokeball. It also comes with a Poke Ball USB-C cable with a cable tie that has a side view of the popular rat.

This item only has three ports: two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. The former can output the aforementioned 70W (if it’s alone), while the latter can only deliver up to 33W. The official page says that the charging brick works with a variety of devices, like MacBook Air, smartphones, and others. As for price, the fast charger goes for JPY7,990 (~RM199).

Soundcore C50i Pikachu Model / Eevee Model

The last one up is the reskinned Soundcore C50i. As you might have read from the subhead, this product is different because it has an alternative Eevee design. Both products have a two-tone colour scheme; Pikachu has the typical yellow-black combo while Eevee comes in beige and brown.

The buds feature a clip-on design that, unsurprisingly, clips on to your ear so you’re not isolated from the world around you. Specs-wise, each bud has a 12mm driver and has IP55 dust and water resistance.

Each earpiece has a 7-hour battery life, which stretches up to 28 hours with the included charging case. This product is the most expensive of the bunch, going for JPY13,990 (~RM348) a unit.

It’s worth noting that all the listed items are for the Japanese market and it’s very unlikely for them to make their way overseas, let alone to Malaysia. But seeing how this is Pokemon, we are not ruling that possibility out. We will provide an update on the product and its availability the moment we receive it.

(Source: Anker [1], [2], [3], [4], [5], [6])