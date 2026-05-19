Apple has confirmed that it will be hosting its yearly Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in a few weeks from now. Ahead of the showcase, the American tech giant has revealed the event schedule. As usual, the week-long conference will kick off with a public-facing keynote address, which will take place on 8 June 2026 at 10AM PDT. On our side of the globe, that translates to 9 June 2026 at 1AM.

For the time being, the bitten fruit brand has not outright mentioned what it has in store, although it previously confirmed that “AI advancements” are on the menu. That said, the new announcement includes a graphic depicting a bird-like logo with glow effects. Furthermore, there is a cryptic tagline, which reads “Coming bright up”. These could be hints to the long-anticipated Siri revamp.

As per past reports, the overdue upgrade will mark the assistant’s evolution into a fully fledged AI chatbot not unlike ChatGPT. This revamped Siri will be powered by Google’s Gemini and will include a standalone app. Overall, the new AI-driven transformation will allow the assistant to understand context and offer a more personalised experience. Another rumoured feature is the ability to automatically delete chat histories after a certain period.

That said, users may not be limited to Siri. Apparently, the upcoming versions of the brand’s operating systems may allow certain third-party AI models to run Apple Intelligence features. This capability, which is supposedly called “Extensions”, will reportedly include Gemini and Claude as options.

Of course, this is all speculation at this point, since Apple is still keeping things under wraps. We will only know for sure once the company makes the official announcement. As usual, those looking to catch the reveals can tune in to the stream, which will be available on the Apple official website, as well as its YouTube channel and the Apple TV app.

(Source: Apple [Newsroom])