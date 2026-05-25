There have already been rumours of changes that we can expect from the upcoming iOS 27 for iPhones. But as is sometimes the case with every new week, it’s time to add more to the list. These come via the weekly Power On newsletter by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, who lists a handful of upcoming changes to the mobile operating system. This includes one that is mandated by EU law.

First on the list of potential changes coming to iOS 27 include a new settings menu for AirPods. Gurman says that there is increased demand for AirPods to get their own dedicated app the way the Apple Watch and Vision Pro do, now that it has gotten more features like live translation and recognising head gestures. While that’s not happening yet, the bitten fruit brand is said to be making the AirPods settings page “more functional, better organised and more streamlined”.

Then there’s the new Siri look. Last month, Gurman mentioned that the WWDC 2026 graphic may be a hint as to the way the Apple digital assistant will look. The new logo is noted as showing the colours and animation that will be surrounding the text input fields for Siri in iOS 27. And while the overall theme is very dark mode-inspired, Gurman also claims that there will not be a light mode option.

For frequent users of Genmoji, the newsletter describes an improvement to the feature that goes beyond supporting third-party AI models. Apple has also worked to improve its own models for Genmoji and Image Playground, so there’s a boost in quality in that department.

Finally, there’s the EU-mandated change mentioned above. The European Union requires that Apple make it possible for users to set third-party AirPlay alternatives as the default. This means, for instance, being able to use Google Cast to beam content from an Apple device to a speaker or TV. While there’s little doubt that the fruit brand will make this happen in Europe, it remains to be seen if its benefits will spill over into any other market.

(Source: Bloomberg)